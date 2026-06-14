logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Paul Chan pins hopes on community input ahead HK’s first Five-Year Plan consultation

NEWS
38 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Chan delivered his speech at Caixin Summer Summit 2026 last week. (Source: Chan's blog)
Chan delivered his speech at Caixin Summer Summit 2026 last week. (Source: Chan's blog)

Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po has expressed hopes for driving extensive community discussion ahead of a two-month public consultation launching on Monday for Hong Kong’s first Five-Year Plan, aiming to fully leverage the city’s competitive strengths.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

In his weekly blog, Chan emphasized that the upcoming blueprint would inject stronger momentum into economic growth, facilitate wider application of technology, foster a more inclusive society, and bring residents more high-quality jobs and a better life.

“We look forward to further exchanges and discussions to inspire in-depth thinking and insightful views. By adapting measures to local conditions and changing times, we can fully bring out Hong Kong’s strengths and work together to accomplish great things,” he wrote.

Chan noted that China’s 15th Five-Year Plan has set the strategic direction for Hong Kong. The local consultation must focus on a practical execution, which involves finding concrete ways to combine the city’s unique advantages with measures to fix existing shortcomings, thereby maximizing development benefits.

He urged stakeholders to review past experiences while maintaining a broad vision to plan for the future.

Chan added that Hong Kong’s development has always benefited from the country’s long-term planning and continuous advancement, while also making unique contributions to the nation’s development.

He believed that the consultation should look beyond maintaining the current momentum in traditional pillars such as finance and trade. Instead, the focus should be on consolidating strengths, scaling up, and breaking new ground in markets and development spaces to create a fresh growth curve.

Economic transformation and industrial development will serve as critical tasks for the administration. He stressed that Hong Kong must speed up the development of the Northern Metropolis, which will act as the primary space for emerging and future industries.

Chan also raised several questions for discussion. He questioned how to encourage technology and capital to deeply root themselves in Hong Kong, scale up operations, and generate more high-quality jobs.

He asked how to optimize industrial spatial planning to cater to enterprises at all stages, from research and development and start-ups to mature expansion, and how to enhance public AI literacy so that people can use AI competently, willingly, and effectively.

He noted that addressing these issues requires views from industries, investors, research and development institutions, academia, and all stakeholders.

Paul ChanHong Kong Five Year Plan

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Paul Chan.
Mainland still encourages compliant capital inflows to HK: Paul Chan
FINANCE
10-06-2026 15:22 HKT
Tech demand cushions HK exports as Middle East tensions pose downside risks: Paul Chan
NEWS
01-06-2026 13:49 HKT
Hong Kong's Finance Secretary Paul Chan delivers the annual budget address at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China Feburary 26, 2025. REUTERS
More capital has flowed into HK following Middle East conflicts: Paul Chan
FINANCE
01-06-2026 12:02 HKT
Photo from Paul Chan's blog.
HK April retail sales to record solid growth: Paul Chan
FINANCE
31-05-2026 16:23 HKT
Paul Chan highlights HK’s value proposition amid Europe’s strong push for transformation
NEWS
24-05-2026 16:35 HKT
Paul Chan promotes HK's core strengths in Brussels visit
NEWS
21-05-2026 14:41 HKT
Paul Chan. ISD
International institutions' recognition of HK reflects understanding of city's potential, Paul Chan says
FINANCE
17-05-2026 16:49 HKT
A general view of skyline buildings, in Hong Kong, China July 13, 2021. REUTERS
HK government welcomes IMF's assessment
FINANCE
15-05-2026 22:03 HKT
Paul Chan
Hong Kong to explore a mediators panel for commodities market disputes, Paul Chan says
FINANCE
07-05-2026 15:37 HKT
Hong Kong's Finance Secretary Paul Chan delivers the annual budget address at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China Feburary 26, 2025. REUTERS
Local new IPO fundraising continues to rank first so far this year, Paul Chan says
FINANCE
26-04-2026 21:16 HKT
Hong Kong braces for intense deluge as observatory warns of 200mm rain in two days
NEWS
23 hours ago
Arrested CMC intern led to hospital for evidence search following overnight detention
NEWS
23 hours ago
Tseung Kwan O teen ransacks mother’s safe stealing $380,000 for Xiaohongshu donations
NEWS
13-06-2026 12:48 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.