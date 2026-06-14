Barge fire in Yau Ma Tei sends strong burnt smell across multiple Kowloon districts, no injuries

A barge loaded with scrap metal and discarded electrical appliances caught fire early Sunday at the New Yau Ma Tei Typhoon Shelter, sending thick smoke and a strong burnt smell across central Kowloon. The blaze was extinguished after a four-hour operation, no injuries were reported.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Police and the Fire Services Department received multiple emergency calls between 4.18am and 4.23am, reporting that the vessel was emitting dense smoke in waters near the New Yau Ma Tei Public Cargo Working Area.

Fueled by a large volume of flammable solid waste on board, the fire spread rapidly and sent a massive column of black smoke into the sky.

Firefighters deployed one water jet and dispatched one breathing apparatus team to combat the blaze. An aerial ladder was set up on the waterfront, while fireboats were also sent.

The fire was brought under control by 4.43am.

As the heavy smoke and acrid fumes drifted inland, a strong smell of burning plastic blanketed several central Kowloon districts, including Mong Kok, Tai Kok Tsui, and Ho Man Tin, prompting numerous residents to contact emergency services.

The Fire Services Department issued a reminder during the incident advising affected residents to stay calm and close their windows.

The blaze was fully put out at around 8am.