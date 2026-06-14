Barge fire in Yau Ma Tei sends strong burnt smell across multiple Kowloon districts, no injuries

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Tai Po flat fire prompts evacuation of 140, two hospitalized
12-05-2026 14:15 HKT
100 evacuated in Diamond Hill residential fire, no injuries
05-05-2026 13:48 HKT
Fire in Malaysia's Sabah destroys 200 homes, hundreds displaced
19-04-2026 12:41 HKT
Australia rules out fuel restrictions after fire at its largest refinery
17-04-2026 10:54 HKT
Three dead in building fire in China's Shanxi, Xinhua reports
29-03-2026 12:08 HKT
Some 50 hurt in fire at car parts factory in South Korea, Yonhap says
20-03-2026 19:15 HKT
Fire breaks out at Taoyuan's beloved beef noodle shop, no injuries
15-03-2026 18:42 HKT
ICC chief hails Hong Kong as dispute resolution hub
08-06-2026 07:20 HKT