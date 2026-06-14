Fo Tan burglary nets $750,000 worth of jewelry

A house in Greenwood Terrace in Fo Tan was burgled, with HK$750,000 worth of jewelery stolen.

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Police received a report at around 9pm on Saturday (June 13) that a detached house in the estate had been broken into. A 66-year-old female resident discovered signs of a break-in after returning to her room and found that a jewelry box had been forced open. Her husband later assisted in reporting the incident to police.

Officers arrived at the scene and confirmed that multiple items of jewelry were missing, including necklaces, rings and brooches.

A search was carried out in the surrounding area and nearby hillside, but no suspicious persons were found.

Preliminary investigations suggested the burglar may have targeted the property due to its secluded hillside location. The suspect is believed to have forced open a window to gain entry.

The case has been classified as burglary and is under investigation.