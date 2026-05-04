Electric vehicle charger emits smoke at Fo Tan charging station, no injuries

An electric vehicle charger emitted smoke while charging a private car at a fast-charging station in Fo Tan on Sunday night, prompting the owner to call police, authorities said.

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The incident occurred around 11pm at a charging station on the ground floor of an industrial building on Sui Wo Road. Firefighters arrived quickly and found no open flame, with the smoke gradually dissipating.

Preliminary fire services investigations suggest the smoke was caused by a suspected short circuit in the charger. No suspicious circumstances were found. No injuries were reported, and neither the charging station nor the vehicle was damaged.