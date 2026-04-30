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NEWS

Man arrested in connection with Tsuen Wan burglaries targeting insecure buildings

NEWS
2 hours ago
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Police in Tsuen Wan have arrested a 43-year-old unemployed man suspected of carrying out two burglaries in the district, making off with valuables totaling approximately HK$17,000.

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The arrest was made yesterday after police received two separate reports early this month that the victims' apartment doors had been forced open and valuables stolen. 

Following an in-depth investigation, officers found that both burglaries targeted subdivided flats in old tenement buildings with no security guards and no CCTV cameras. 

It is reported that the suspect gained entry to the buildings through unlocked main gates, then pried open the target flat doors with a screwdriver or crowbar. 

The stolen goods in both incidents included cash, watches, handbags, and jewelry, valued at approximately HK$17,000. 

The 43-year-old local man who claimed to be unemployed was taken into custody on suspicion of burglary and is currently being detained as the investigation continues. The case has been transferred to the District Crime Squad of Tsuen Wan District for further follow-up action.

burglaryTseun Wan

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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