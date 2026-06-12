Fire breaks out at TVB City studios in Tseung Kwan O

A two-alarm fire broke out at a filming studio inside the television broadcast complex of TVB City in Tseung Kwan O on Friday afternoon, bringing emergency services to the scene. Firefighters successfully extinguished the blaze within half an hour, and no injuries or evacuations were reported.

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The incident occurred at around 12.40pm at TVB City, located at 77 Chun Choi Street in the Tseung Kwan O Industrial Estate.

Police received reports that a fire had erupted within one of the active filming studio areas on the premises.

Upon arriving at the scene, the Fire Services Department upgraded the incident to a two-alarm fire.

Firefighters deployed three water jets and dispatched one breathing apparatus team to combat the flames.

Emergency crews worked quickly to contain the situation, successfully putting out the fire by 1.04pm. Fortunately, the incident did not require any evacuation of staff or visitors from the broadcast complex.

According to initial reports, no injuries have been recorded. Fire officials remain at the scene and have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the blaze.