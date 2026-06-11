Taikoo Shing double tragedy: Experts urge enhanced crisis support after girl follows mother in fatal fall

A devastating double tragedy at a Taikoo Shing residential estate has sparked intense public scrutiny over psychological crisis intervention protocols after a 12-year-old girl fell to her death just 10 hours after witnessing her mother’s fatal fall.

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The heartbreaking sequence of events, reportedly triggered by a domestic dispute over educational matters, has prompted local experts to call for heightened vigilance for traumatized youths and immediate emotional support for the surviving father.

Fatal argument and initial response

The tragic series of events unfolded at Lu Shan Mansion in Taikoo Shing on Monday morning.

Following an alleged argument concerning the young girl's education, the 48-year-old mother jumped from a bedroom window shortly after 9am.

The daughter, who was in the living room, heard her mother shout and rushed into the bedroom. Upon looking out the window, she discovered her mother lying on the second-floor podium and immediately contacted the authorities.

The traumatized girl was quickly transported to Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital for a medical examination.

During the afternoon, accompanied by her father, she was assessed by medical professionals and staff from the psychological services department.

The deceased mother was reportedly employed as a medical psychological service social worker at a public hospital, and her supervisor, a registered psychologist, visited the hospital to meet with the grieving child. Representatives from the Social Welfare Department were also dispatched to coordinate follow-up actions with the police.

A second tragedy unfolds

Despite receiving these initial assessments, the girl was discharged later that day. Her father escorted her back to their apartment, arriving at approximately 7:05 p.m. Just fifteen minutes after returning to the home where her mother had died, the young girl also fell to her death.

The young victim was a Primary Six student at G.T. (Ellen Yeung) College. In response to the tragedy, the school administration activated a crisis management team to provide emotional support and counseling to affected students, teachers, and parents.

Community grief and mounting questions

By Tuesday morning, the local community began mourning the loss, with residents placing multiple bouquets of flowers at the podium. One floral tribute featured a handwritten note expressing wishes for the pair to find peace and a life without pain in their next chapter, while also urging the surviving family members to stay strong.

The incident has generated significant online discussion, with netizens questioning why the vulnerable girl was not more closely supervised to prevent self-harm.

Many expressed concern over whether she received adequate psychological evaluation, companionship, and emotional soothing following such a profound shock, arguing that the social support system needs to be held accountable for the gaps in care.

In response to the community's distress, Eastern District Councilor Calvin Kwok Ho-king mobilized local support networks online and collaborated with Social Welfare Department personnel to set up a physical emotional support station in Taikoo Shing on Tuesday afternoon for residents affected by the tragedy.

Experts warn of severe trauma

Mental health professionals have also weighed in on the psychological mechanics of the tragedy. Paul Yip Siu-fai, director of the Centre for Suicide Research and Prevention at the University of Hong Kong, explained that the girl likely experienced an unbearable burden of guilt if she believed the initial argument over her education caused her mother's death.

He noted that research consistently shows children of suicide victims face a significantly higher risk of taking their own lives, making constant companionship, active listening, and professional intervention absolutely critical.

Family and parent-child education worker Szeto Han-ming echoed these concerns, explaining that witnessing a relative's suicide inflicts severe psychological trauma, often manifesting as overwhelming shock, self-blame, and anger.

He stressed that friends and relatives must maintain extreme vigilance and seek expert help early to help survivors process their emotional knots.

Both experts issued an urgent plea regarding the surviving father, who is now facing the unimaginable double blow of losing his wife and daughter in a single day.

They urged relatives, friends, and government agencies to proactively step forward and provide him with continuous emotional and practical assistance to guide him through this extraordinarily difficult period and prevent any further tragedy.