Ocean Park mechanic dies after sustaining fatal head and shoulder injuries

A 63-year-old mechanical technician has died following a severe workplace incident at Ocean Park on Friday morning.

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The worker was discovered unconscious near the summit of the theme park grounds at approximately 9.08am, prompting an immediate response from emergency medical personnel.

Upon arriving at the scene, paramedics found the man suffering from traumatic injuries, including a fractured skull and shoulder bones.

He was rushed to Ruttonjee Hospital for emergency treatment, but medical staff were unable to revive him, and he was pronounced dead at 10.33am.

Initial reports suggest that the technician sustained his fatal injuries while performing maintenance duties on-site.

Officials from the Labour Department arrived at the theme park around 11am to initiate a comprehensive investigation into the operational safety conditions and the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

Meanwhile, local police have provisionally classified the file as a case of an individual fainting, pending further inquiries into the precise cause of death.