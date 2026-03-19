Cow injured after being hit by car on Route Twisk

Read More
(Video) Three-vehicle crash in Macau injures four, driver to face charges
19-03-2026 00:52 HKT
2 trucks collide at Western District junction, one injured
27-02-2026 02:28 HKT
Taxi, car collide on Connaught Road West flyover, 5 injured
24-02-2026 01:08 HKT
Tesla crashes into railings in Stanley, driver unhurt
23-02-2026 01:15 HKT
4 injured in three-vehicle 'chain' crash in Mong Kok, car overturns
19-02-2026 02:52 HKT
6 injured in three-vehicle crash on Tseung Kwan O Road
19-02-2026 00:21 HKT
2 injured in Tolo Highway crash, lanes closed
18-02-2026 00:16 HKT
Car flips on Texaco Road flyover in Tai Wo Hau, driver injured
16-02-2026 00:57 HKT