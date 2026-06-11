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NEWS

'Rainstorm burglars' strike during Black Rainstorm Warning, making off with $4.8m in valuables

NEWS
25 mins ago
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Hong Kong authorities are hunting for opportunistic burglary gangs who used the cover of the year's first Black Rainstorm Warning to target residences in the New Territories.

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The extreme weather masked the sounds of forced entry, allowing thieves to escape with nearly HK$5 million in luxury goods from a Sheung Shui independent house, while a separate attempt in Yuen Long was narrowly thwarted by vigilant neighbors.

The coordinated strikes occurred on Monday evening just as the Hong Kong Observatory escalated the weather alert from a Red to a Black Rainstorm Warning. Under the cover of torrential downpours, two separate gangs launched their operations, calculating that the heavy rain would drown out the noise of their break-ins.

High-value heist at luxury estate

The most severe incident took place at St. Andrew's Place, a luxury housing estate on Kam Chui Road in Kwu Tung, Sheung Shui.

Surveillance footage revealed that a trio of thieves executed the heist at approximately 8.35pm. Two accomplices helped a third individual scale the perimeter wall to infiltrate the independent house.

The burglars spent about 40 minutes inside the property, successfully making off with an estimated HK$4.8 million worth of watches and jewelry. At the time of the break-in, the victims were eating dinner in their ground-floor living room while their two domestic helpers were working in the kitchen.

The sheer volume of the rainstorm completely masked any suspicious noises from above. The 76-year-old female homeowner only discovered the ransacked rooms and reported the crime to the police on Wednesday morning.

Vigilant neighbors thwart Yuen Long break-in

Almost simultaneously on Monday night, another group attempted a break-in at a village house in San Wai Tsuen, located in the Ha Tsuen area of Yuen Long.

At around 8.30pm, two slender suspects dressed entirely in black tried to pry open the front door with a hard object.

Their assumption that the storm would hide their activities proved incorrect, as a neighbor heard the unusual scraping sounds.

The resident immediately investigated and shouted at the intruders, prompting the startled thieves to flee the scene empty-handed.

The village head was quickly notified by the tenant through a messaging app and promptly escalated the matter to the Tin Shui Wai police station and the Yuen Long police community relations office.

Opportunistic pattern and historical precedents

These incidents align with recent reports of suspicious individuals prowling the New Territories.

Local residents have circulated footage showing two masked suspects, dressed in black shirts, pants, and hats, linked to a recent string of burglaries across Yuen Long, Tin Shui Wai, and Lok Ma Chau.

Using severe weather as a shield for criminal activity has become a concerning trend in Hong Kong. Last year saw a notable spike in similar extreme-weather crimes.

In September 2025, thieves smashed the glass doors of a luxury goods store in Mong Kok during a Typhoon Signal No. 8, ignoring blaring alarms to steal HK$300,000 in designer items.

Similarly, during typhoon and black rainstorm conditions in July and August of 2025, lone burglars successfully breached commercial premises in Tsuen Wan and Wong Tai Sin, prying open gates and dismantling safes while the city was battered by the elements.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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