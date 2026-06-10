Night Recap - June 10, 2026

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Seven people, two firms face charges including manslaughter over Wang Fuk Court fire

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Seven people and two companies have been charged with a total of 25 offenses over the Wang Fuk Court fire in Tai Po, including manslaughter, conspiracy to defraud, money laundering, attempting to pervert the course of public justice and tax evasion.

Driving risk assessment models required for all new buses starting July

Amid concerns over driver fatigue and distracted driving, all new franchised buses will be required to install driving risk assessment models from July, Secretary for Transport and Logistics Mable Chan said.

All 15 airlines move to revamped Terminal 2 with smooth boarding process: Mable Chan

All 15 airlines have completed their relocation to the revamped Terminal 2 at Hong Kong International Airport two weeks after its opening, with passengers noting a smooth and convenient boarding process, said Secretary for Transport and Logistics Mable Chan.

Bus enthusiasts chasing clicks prompt calls for tougher penalties

A lawmaker has called for tougher penalties against bus enthusiasts who put themselves and others at risk by rushing onto roads to take photos and videos, warning that the current HK$2,000 fine may not be enough of a deterrent.

Civil service chief stands by 2pc pay rise amid unions dissatisfaction

With mounting complaints and fiscal constraints, Secretary for Civil Service Ingrid Yeung Ho Poi-yan defended the flat 2 percent pay rise as both a recognition of civil servants' efforts and a necessary safeguard for the city's economy.

Business Today

Mainland still encourages compliant capital inflows to HK: Paul Chan

Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po said on Wednesday that the recent Beijing crackdown on securities only targets illegal cross-border investment, while China still encourages compliant capital to flow into Hong Kong.

China's May producer inflation highest in nearly 4 years, consumer prices also rise

China’s producer prices rose for a third straight month in May to the highest since July 2022, while consumer prices stayed elevated as global energy prices pile cost pressures on manufacturers and drive up costs of living for households.

China's domestic car demand under pressure, association exec says

China’s domestic car demand has declined more sharply than expected at the start of the year and will likely remain under heavy pressure throughout 2026, an auto association executive said on Wednesday.

Stock Connect trades robust amid CSRC's cross-border crackdown, HKEX chief executive says

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (0388) has taken measures against illegal cross-border securities operations, while trading through Stock Connect remains unrestricted, said its chief executive Bonnie Chan Yi-ting.

South Korea's SK Hynix eyes US listing as soon as August, sources say

SK Hynix plans to list its shares in the U.S. as soon as August, said two sources familiar with the matter, as the South Korean memory chipmaker seeks to capitalise on strong appetite for AI-linked stocks and broaden its investor base.

World/China

Air Canada pilot flies with forged license for 17 years

A former Air Canada pilot is facing multiple criminal charges after allegedly flying hundreds of commercial flights for over nearly 17 years with forged credentials, authorities announced.

Iran targets US bases in Jordan and the Gulf after Trump orders strikes near Hormuz

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they had carried out missile and drone attacks on U.S. military bases in Jordan, Kuwait and Bahrain on Wednesday in retaliation for American strikes on Iranian targets around the Strait of Hormuz.

Netanyahu to run for re-election, his party says, after Trump raises doubts

Benjamin Netanyahu will seek re-election this year, his party announced on Wednesday, after U.S. President Donald Trump said he wasn't sure if the Israeli prime minister would stand again.

Death toll from Philippines quake rises to 46

Rescuers in the southern Philippines pulled a body from the rubble of a collapsed supermarket on Wednesday, as the death toll from a major earthquake climbed to 46.

Iran to travel to US day before its first World Cup match

Iran's football federation announced on Tuesday that the country's World Cup team will fly to Los Angeles the day before their opening group stage match against New Zealand.