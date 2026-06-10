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Govt sets up task force to review AI legal frameworks, Paul Lam says

NEWS
1 hour ago
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The Department of Justice has established an inter-departmental task force to improve Hong Kong's legal frameworks for artificial intelligence. 

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Paul Lam Ting-kwok, Secretary for Justice, announced the initiative after leading government officials in discussing the latest AI developments at the legislature's second Ante-chamber exchange session of the current term. 

Lam said the DoJ is conducting a comprehensive review with various policy bureaus to properly regulate the technology while creating a favorable environment for its widespread application. 

He stressed that AI development is crucial for the city's future, adding that the government aims to ensure the technology evolves in a safe and fair manner. 

When asked about potential laws targeting deepfake technology and generative AI, Lam noted that the Security Bureau is studying the issue. 

He emphasized that the government will introduce legislation at an appropriate time to protect citizens' rights, particularly to prevent scammers from illegally using others' portraits. 

Other attendees at the exchange session included Algernon Yau Ying-wah, Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development, and Sun Dong, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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