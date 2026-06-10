Construction worker falls from platform in Prince Edward

A male construction worker was left unconscious after falling from a work platform at a residential building site in Prince Edward on Wednesday morning (Jun 10).

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The incident happened at around 11.50am at a site at 15 Ki Lung Street, where the worker was carrying out duties on the third floor of an under-construction residential building. He reportedly fell about 1.5 meters from a work platform and hit the ground inside the site.

He was found unconscious at the scene. Ambulance crews arrived shortly after and provided emergency treatment before rushing him to Kwong Wah Hospital for further care.

Police have classified the case as an industrial accident.

Investigations are underway to determine how the fall happened and to assess the worker’s condition.