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NEWS

Elderly motorcyclist dies following crash in Fanling

NEWS
42 mins ago
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A male motorcyclist in his sixties has tragically passed away following a self-accident in Fanling on Tuesday afternoon, despite the best efforts of emergency medical personnel.

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The accident occurred at around 5pm today when the victim lost control of his motorcycle while negotiating a turn on San Wan Road, directly outside the Fanling Swimming Pool.

The rider crashed heavily onto the road and was found unconscious with severe, life-threatening injuries when emergency medical personnel arrived at the scene.

He was rushed to North District Hospital, where doctors initiated emergency resuscitation. Sadly, his injuries were too severe, and he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

The serious collision led to an immediate closure of all lanes on a major stretch of San Wan Road heading toward Po Shek Wu Road, specifically between the Sha Tau Kok Road-Lung Yeuk Tau section and the Fanling Swimming Pool.

KMB bus route 78K heading toward Sheung Shui had to be temporarily diverted to bypass the blocked section, and the affected lanes were gradually reopened to traffic once the initial investigation and site clearance were completed.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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