logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Roden Tong re-elected as Law Society president

NEWS
32 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
(From left) Christopher Yu Kwok-kin, Roden Tong Man-lung, Amirali Nasir and Careen Wong Hau-yan.
(From left) Christopher Yu Kwok-kin, Roden Tong Man-lung, Amirali Nasir and Careen Wong Hau-yan.

Roden Tong Man-lung has been re-elected as president of the Law Society of Hong Kong for 2026-27.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The Law Society elected its office bearers at a council meeting on Tuesday. Amirali Nasir, Christopher Yu Kwok-kin and Careen Wong Hau-yan were also re-elected as vice-presidents.

Tong is a legal and business leader with extensive experience in litigation, dispute resolution and insurance management. Before moving in-house in 2007, he practiced as a solicitor specializing in commercial litigation and dispute resolution, and is admitted as a solicitor in Hong Kong.

He currently serves as chief executive of Berkley Insurance Company, Hong Kong Branch, where he oversees Berkley Insurance Asia’s operations in Hong Kong. Under his leadership, the company has maintained a strong focus on financial lines and specialty insurance.

Tong has substantial experience in handling complex and high-profile claims across Asia, including Lehman Brothers-related investment mis-selling matters, United States securities class actions involving Hong Kong and mainland companies, investigations by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, and large-scale fidelity claims.

His work has involved advising multinational corporations, listed companies, banks and major financial institutions.

Tong has served the legal profession through the Law Society for more than two decades. He was elected to its council in 2016, became vice-president in 2021, and has served as president since 2024. He was re-elected in 2025 before being returned for the 2026-27 term.

During his service, Tong has contributed to the governance and development of the profession through the Law Society’s standing committees, covering compliance, external affairs, member services, policy and resources, practitioners affairs, and standards and development.

He has also held a number of senior leadership roles within the Law Society, including chairman of the Standing Committee on External Affairs from 2021 to 2024 and chairman of the Standing Committee on Member Services from 2018 to 2021.

In addition, Tong has chaired and served on various committees, boards and working parties covering professional regulation, policy development and institutional governance.
 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Hong Kong updates protective gear guidelines for Ebola preparedness
NEWS
16 mins ago
John Lee says CE certificates on national security cases aim to enhance legal clarity
NEWS
20 mins ago
(File Photo)
Hong Kong couple shares rare home birth journey and bureaucratic hurdles in securing son's birth certificate
NEWS
22 mins ago
(File photo)
Ingrid Yeung defends flat 2pc civil service pay rise ‘reasonable’
NEWS
39 mins ago
Kai Tak Sports Park to hire 1,000 staff through immersive game-style recruitment
NEWS
1 hour ago
Basketball coach Yung Kam-wah arrested over student self-slapping video
NEWS
1 hour ago
Nine days of rain ahead as temperatures dip, Observatory says
NEWS
1 hour ago
Supplement store used as front to lure elderly into dummy account scam, six arrested
NEWS
1 hour ago
John Lee backs Hop On's efforts to address Wang Fuk Estate concerns
NEWS
2 hours ago
Power restored to 1,000 Tsuen Wan households following outage
NEWS
3 hours ago
(Online photo)
‘Water ride on wheels’: Open-top bus tour goes viral after rain-soaked adventure
NEWS
08-06-2026 18:42 HKT
Bowie Wu, 94, sets Guinness World Record at star-studded concert
ENTERTAINMENT
08-06-2026 18:03 HKT
logo
(Video) Fireball erupts as firefighters tackle lithium battery blaze in Tsing Yi container truck
NEWS
15 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.