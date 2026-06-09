Roden Tong re-elected as Law Society president

Roden Tong Man-lung has been re-elected as president of the Law Society of Hong Kong for 2026-27.

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The Law Society elected its office bearers at a council meeting on Tuesday. Amirali Nasir, Christopher Yu Kwok-kin and Careen Wong Hau-yan were also re-elected as vice-presidents.

Tong is a legal and business leader with extensive experience in litigation, dispute resolution and insurance management. Before moving in-house in 2007, he practiced as a solicitor specializing in commercial litigation and dispute resolution, and is admitted as a solicitor in Hong Kong.

He currently serves as chief executive of Berkley Insurance Company, Hong Kong Branch, where he oversees Berkley Insurance Asia’s operations in Hong Kong. Under his leadership, the company has maintained a strong focus on financial lines and specialty insurance.

Tong has substantial experience in handling complex and high-profile claims across Asia, including Lehman Brothers-related investment mis-selling matters, United States securities class actions involving Hong Kong and mainland companies, investigations by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, and large-scale fidelity claims.

His work has involved advising multinational corporations, listed companies, banks and major financial institutions.

Tong has served the legal profession through the Law Society for more than two decades. He was elected to its council in 2016, became vice-president in 2021, and has served as president since 2024. He was re-elected in 2025 before being returned for the 2026-27 term.

During his service, Tong has contributed to the governance and development of the profession through the Law Society’s standing committees, covering compliance, external affairs, member services, policy and resources, practitioners affairs, and standards and development.

He has also held a number of senior leadership roles within the Law Society, including chairman of the Standing Committee on External Affairs from 2021 to 2024 and chairman of the Standing Committee on Member Services from 2018 to 2021.

In addition, Tong has chaired and served on various committees, boards and working parties covering professional regulation, policy development and institutional governance.

