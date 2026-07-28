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NEWS

John Lee seeks closer reform partnership in Legco dialogue

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu held his first closed-door dialogue session with Legislative Council members on Tuesday morning, seeking to encourage candid exchanges and strengthen cooperation on reforms.

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Lee arrived with Legco President Starry Lee Wai-king at 10am for the session, which lasted about 90 minutes.

Senior officials attending included Chief Secretary for Administration Eric Chan Kwok-ki, Secretary for Justice Paul Lam Ting-kwok, Deputy Financial Secretary Michael Wong Wai-lun and Director of the Chief Executive’s Office Carol Yip Man-kuen.

According to an earlier notice from the Administration Wing, Lee was expected to open the meeting by sharing his experience in putting the principle of “patriots administering Hong Kong” into practice.

The session had an open-ended agenda covering national, local and international affairs, as well as lawmakers’ experiences in carrying out their duties.

The discussions were intended to strengthen cooperation on reforms while maintaining an appropriate balance between scrutiny and collaboration.

Government sources earlier said the off-camera, closed-door format was designed to facilitate “warm and in-depth dialogue” in a relaxed setting. Lawmakers were encouraged to speak candidly and share their views freely.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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