Government reports positive response to taxi fleets after first year

The government has hailed the generally positive public response to Hong Kong’s five licensed taxi fleets, saying passengers welcomed their cleaner vehicles, upgraded facilities and courteous drivers during their first year of operation.

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Commissioner for Transport Winnie Tse Wing-yee said more than 95 percent of passengers surveyed gave favorable feedback on the services. She said the fleet initiative had brought a positive and refreshing atmosphere to the taxi industry.

Passengers particularly appreciated the wider selection of newer vehicle models, more spacious and cleaner interiors, upgraded equipment and courteous service, she said.

The five fleets have expanded to more than 2,000 vehicles, with about 2,400 drivers completing roughly 4.2 million trips over the past year.

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