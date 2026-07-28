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NEWS

Former Democratic Party chairman Wu Chi-wai granted six-month stay in Britain

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Former Democratic Party chairman Wu Chi-wai has been granted permission to remain in Britain as a visitor for six months after being detained upon arrival at London’s Heathrow Airport.

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The 63-year-old was initially allowed to remain under immigration bail for seven days.

Wu’s lawyer, Paul Harris, told Reuters that his client was later granted permission to stay in Britain for six months as a visitor.

Wu subsequently confirmed in a video statement that the UK Home Office informed him on Monday afternoon that he could remain in the country.

He said he hoped to reunite with his family and lead a quiet life.

The UK Home Office declined to comment on the individual case.

Wu is a former lawmaker and was chairman of the now-disbanded Democratic Party.

He was among 45 former politicians and activists convicted of conspiracy to commit subversion over their involvement in an unofficial legislative primary in 2020.

Wu was sentenced to four years and five months in prison and was released on June 30 after completing his sentence.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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