Police step up Kwai Chung Plaza patrols following youth gang disturbances

Police have stepped up patrols and crime-prevention publicity at Kwai Chung Plaza following reports that youth gangs have been gathering at the mall, harassing passersby and shopkeepers.

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Officers from the Kwai Chung Division and the community relations office of Kwai Tsing District on Monday distributed leaflets on crime and scam prevention in the shopping center, urging residents to remain vigilant.

Officers also spoke with teenagers in the mall, warning them against drugs and against criminals who may exploit them for easy money.



According to Sing Tao Probe, a sister publication of The Standard, a group of young men and women—some wearing secondary school uniforms—has been gathering regularly near the third-floor "TOP World" area behind the shopping center's food street.

The group was reported to have used foul language and maliciously harassed pedestrians and shop owners, causing severe distress to nearby businesses.

Police previously stated that they attach great importance to community law and order, adding that the Kwai Chung Division will continue to monitor local crime trends and step up patrols to prevent further juvenile nuisance behavior.