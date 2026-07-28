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(Video) Tsing Yi water pipe burst sends 6-meter geyser into air, suspending water supply until evening

NEWS
1 hour ago
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(Online photo)

A fresh water main burst underground in Tsing Yi on Tuesday morning, shooting a 6-meter geyser into the air.

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The incident occurred around 11am this morning at a gas company worksite on the roadside of Cheung Hang Estate, where workers accidentally struck an underground fresh water pipe during replacement work.

Circulating video captured the rupture sending water erupting from beneath the road surface, forming a fountain about 6 meters high.

In a social media update, the Water Supplies Department confirmed that the affected line was an internal fresh water pipe at Cheung Hang Estate. The disruption affected Hang Tsui House, Hang Lai House, and the Cheung Hang Shopping Center.

The department confirmed that the Housing Department shut off the internal water valve and arranged emergency repairs, with completion expected by early evening.

Working in close collaboration with the Housing Department and the estate management office, the Water Supplies Department deployed water tankers to provide a temporary water supply to affected residents.

Meanwhile, Kwai Tsing District Councilor Lo Yuen-ting told Sing Tao Daily, a sister publication of The Standard, that emergency water supplies had also been arranged for affected residents.

Residents of Hang Tsui House can collect water at the Gracious Shepherd Christian Church, while Hang Lai House residents can collect bottled water at Lo's district council office.

Tsing Yiwater main burstCheung Hang Estate

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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