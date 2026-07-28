Internet personality Ho Huen dies at 79 after liver cancer diagnosis

Ho Huen, widely known online as “Mr Ho,” who became a household name after a public HK$4.5 million family dispute, has died at the age of 79 after being diagnosed with liver cancer last month.

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Ho and his wife Ye Xiuding shot to fame in 2024 after appearing on a television program over a dispute involving his five children. Ho had claimed that his children had conspired to take away his HK$4.5 million savings, while Ye vowed to support her husband.

The couple later became embroiled in another controversy after they were allegedly involved in an assault case at the lift lobby of their Tuen Mun housing estate flat. Ho had earlier pleaded guilty to one count of wounding with intent, but sentencing was postponed after he was repeatedly admitted to hospital due to health issues.

News of Ho’s death emerged on Tuesday (Jul 28), with reports saying his condition worsened in recent days and he was unable to eat. He reportedly died peacefully in hospital on Monday (Jul 27).

According to a livestream, Ho was diagnosed with liver cirrhosis and multiple cancer cells in his liver on June 5 after undergoing a hernia operation. Doctors reportedly told him he might have only days to a month left to live.

The livestream host said Ho passed away at around 12.30pm in his sleep, without being admitted to intensive care or having a breathing tube inserted.

A pastor reportedly visited Ho in hospital two days before his death to perform a baptism. His children, who had previously fallen out with him over the family dispute, were also reportedly at the hospital to see their father for the final time.