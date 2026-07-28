logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Internet personality Ho Huen dies at 79 after liver cancer diagnosis

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

Ho Huen, widely known online as “Mr Ho,” who became a household name after a public HK$4.5 million family dispute, has died at the age of 79 after being diagnosed with liver cancer last month.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Ho and his wife Ye Xiuding shot to fame in 2024 after appearing on a television program over a dispute involving his five children. Ho had claimed that his children had conspired to take away his HK$4.5 million savings, while Ye vowed to support her husband.

The couple later became embroiled in another controversy after they were allegedly involved in an assault case at the lift lobby of their Tuen Mun housing estate flat. Ho had earlier pleaded guilty to one count of wounding with intent, but sentencing was postponed after he was repeatedly admitted to hospital due to health issues.

News of Ho’s death emerged on Tuesday (Jul 28), with reports saying his condition worsened in recent days and he was unable to eat. He reportedly died peacefully in hospital on Monday (Jul 27).

According to a livestream, Ho was diagnosed with liver cirrhosis and multiple cancer cells in his liver on June 5 after undergoing a hernia operation. Doctors reportedly told him he might have only days to a month left to live.

The livestream host said Ho passed away at around 12.30pm in his sleep, without being admitted to intensive care or having a breathing tube inserted.

A pastor reportedly visited Ho in hospital two days before his death to perform a baptism. His children, who had previously fallen out with him over the family dispute, were also reportedly at the hospital to see their father for the final time.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Government reports positive response to taxi fleets after first year
NEWS
1 hour ago
Former Democratic Party chairman Wu Chi-wai granted six-month stay in Britain
NEWS
3 hours ago
John Lee seeks closer reform partnership in Legco dialogue
NEWS
3 hours ago
(File photo)
Football fever expected to boost Hong Kong spending despite star absences
NEWS
3 hours ago
Two Yuen Long village houses burgled within half an hour, losses top $750,000
NEWS
4 hours ago
Man’s body found floating off Tsing Yi container terminal
NEWS
4 hours ago
May Chan, Permanent Secretary for Education of the HKSAR Government (2nd left); Bernard Chan, Steward of The Hong Kong Jockey Club (2nd right); Stella Lau, Honorary President (Life) of the HKSSF (1st right), and other guests officiate at the Jockey Club Schools Sports Programmes Laurel School Award 2025-2026.
Jockey Club Schools Sports Programmes foster excellence in inter-school sports contests
Sino Group’s Joyful Reading Programme has turned an ordinary summer into a journey of discovery, focus, and family connection for Community Living Room members and underprivileged children and their families.
Sino Group’s Joyful Reading Programme Inspires Hong Kong’s Reading Culture
2 foreign drug syndicate kingpins arrested in Mong Kok, $4.8m narcotics seized
NEWS
8 hours ago
Amber rainstorm warning issued at 7.15am, heavy rain expected to continue
NEWS
8 hours ago
(file photo)
Japan’s LOFT to open first Hong Kong store at MOKO in August
NEWS
27-07-2026 14:33 HKT
Fund managers relocate from Singapore to HK, but sustaining wealth crown demands more than tax breaks
EDITORIAL
27-07-2026 06:08 HKT
FEHD issues enforcement orders after rat infestation spotted at Hung Hom ParknShop
NEWS
16 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.