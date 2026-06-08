Kai Tak Sports Park crowned global 'Venue of the Year' at UK industry awards

Hong Kong's Kai Tak Sports Park has been named "Venue of the Year" at the prestigious 2026 TheStadiumBusiness Awards in the United Kingdom, marking a major milestone in the city's ongoing push to cement itself as a premier destination for international mega-events.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Outperforming world-class competitors

The award, widely regarded as the highest honor in the global stadium and events industry, was presented during a ceremony at Manchester's Emirates Old Trafford last Wednesday.

An expert judging panel comprising international leaders in sports, entertainment, tourism, and venue management praised the Hong Kong landmark for its outstanding performance, innovation, operational excellence, and overall customer experience.

The mega-complex managed to capture the top prize just over a year after its opening, beating a highly competitive shortlist of world-class venues.

Other major finalists vying for the accolade included Manchester's Co-op Live, Ireland's Croke Park, Liverpool's Hill Dickinson Stadium, Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium, and MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

A driving force for tourism and entertainment

Since officially opening its doors on March 1 last year, the sports park has rapidly transformed the local events ecosystem to become the city's undisputed "home ground."

Over the past 15 months, the precinct has hosted nearly 150 major local and international events, ranging from the iconic Hong Kong Sevens and elite football matches to blockbuster concerts featuring global superstars such as Coldplay, BLACKPINK, and TWICE.

The venue's facilities have seen massive demand, with both the Main Stadium and the Kai Tak Arena achieving utilization rates of nearly 90 percent.

The Main Stadium alone has welcomed over 2.4 million spectators since its launch, securing the top spot in Asia and ranking third globally in terms of overall ticketing performance.

Kai Tak Sports Park Chief Executive Andrew Kam Min-ho described the international recognition as a critical achievement that validates the long-term vision of establishing Hong Kong as a central hub for sports, entertainment, and culture.

Acknowledging the continuous support from the public and industry partners, management pledged to keep pushing boundaries to deliver world-class experiences for both local residents and tourists.

Retail festivities to celebrate success

To celebrate the global accolade and thank the public for its support, the precinct's retail sector will roll out a series of promotional campaigns from June 12 to July 30.

Registered members of the park's loyalty program will be able to claim electronic shopping vouchers and unlock exclusive digital offers through the official mobile app.

Additionally, in a bid to boost the local "ticket stub economy," event-goers will be able to present their valid event tickets to enjoy special discounts at more than 30 participating merchants across the complex.

Moving forward, the venue's management plans to deepen its collaborations with the government and various industry partners to bring even more top-tier events to the city, further solidifying Hong Kong's position as a leading global stage in Asia.