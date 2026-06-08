logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

HK doubles southbound driving quota and expands scheme to nine Greater Bay Area cities

NEWS
51 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
(File Photo)
(File Photo)

The Hong Kong government announced on Monday a major expansion of Southbound Travel for Guangdong Vehicles, doubling the daily entry quota and extending coverage to all nine mainland cities in the Greater Bay Area by late July in a bid to boost local economic growth.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Confirming reports published earlier in the day by Sing Tao Daily, the sister publication of The Standard, officials revealed that the daily quota for mainland vehicles entering Hong Kong's urban areas will increase from 100 to 200.

The expansion adds Shenzhen, Foshan, Dongguan, Huizhou, and Zhaoqing to the permitted list of departure cities.

While the maximum stay remains capped at three days per vehicle, authorities are also introducing a new "Park and Ride" service at boundary control point car parks to offer more travel options for cross-border drivers.

The rollout will occur in planned stages over the coming weeks. Starting June 15, drivers from the newly added cities will be granted access to the existing automated "Park and Fly" service at the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Hong Kong Port.

This will be followed by a broader launch on July 25, when these vehicles will be allowed to drive directly into the city under the newly doubled quota.

On the same day, the "Park and Ride" service will become available to drivers from all nine designated mainland cities.

Looking ahead, the two governments are aiming to expand the scheme to cover all 21 prefecture-level cities in Guangdong Province by the first quarter of 2027, provided the upcoming phases run smoothly.

The expansion follows a successful six-month initial run of the program, which launched in late 2025 to parallel the Northbound Travel scheme for Hong Kong drivers.

Demand has surged since its inception, with government figures showing approximately 8,400 approved applications and 6,700 booked trips for urban entry by the end of May.

During the recent Labour Day Golden Week, booking requests exceeded the daily limit by up to three times.

Meanwhile, the port's "Park and Fly" service has attracted over 8,600 registered users and facilitated more than 4,000 parking reservations.

Secretary for Transport and Logistics Mable Chan expressed gratitude to the Central and Guangdong provincial governments for their ongoing support in advancing the initiative.

She noted that the reciprocal self-drive arrangements have successfully established a new pattern of connectivity within the Greater Bay Area.

The transport chief added that the administration intends to leverage this safe and streamlined expansion to attract higher-spending tourists and families from the mainland, which will help stimulate Hong Kong's economy and elevate cross-border integration to new heights.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Jacky Yung Chun-kit (second right)
‘Police duty is 24 hours’: Officer honored for off-duty fire rescue
NEWS
17 mins ago
Hong Kong steps up talent drive with Germany hackathon and Paris tour
NEWS
20 mins ago
(File Photo)
Kai Tak Sports Park crowned global 'Venue of the Year' at UK industry awards
NEWS
21 mins ago
(File photo)
Ride-hailing baseline survey set for third quarter, says transport chief
NEWS
54 mins ago
Hong Kong lab designated WHO collaborating center for flu surveillance
NEWS
1 hour ago
(File Photo)
Man remanded in custody over alleged bus indecent assault on female student
NEWS
1 hour ago
86-year-old woman falls to death while cleaning window in Discovery Bay
NEWS
1 hour ago
(File photo)
East Dam to trial real-name booking system for holiday crowds
NEWS
2 hours ago
Central Asia expresses strong confidence in HK and eyes deeper cooperation: Algernon Yau
NEWS
4 hours ago
Tai Kok Tsui garage targeted in paint-and-feces revenge attack
NEWS
4 hours ago
(File photo)
Observatory warns of squally thunderstorms and heavy rain through Tue
NEWS
07-06-2026 14:48 HKT
Amber rainstorm upgraded to red as heavy thundershowers hit HK
NEWS
16 hours ago
Earthquake of magnitude 7.8 strikes off southern Philippines, tsunami warnings issued
WORLD
9 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.