Man remanded in custody over alleged bus indecent assault on female student

A 65-year-old salesman has been remanded in custody after appearing in court, charged with indecently assaulting a female student on a double-decker bus in Mong Kok last Friday.

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The 65-year-old defendant surnamed Wu was escorted to the West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts by a police vehicle. He faces one count of indecent assault.

The prosecution alleges that Wu indecently assaulted the female victim on June 5 aboard a Kowloon Motor Bus (KMB) traveling along Mong Kok Road, near Sai Yeung Choi Street South.

The magistrate adjourned the case to August 3 for further mention. Wu’s application for bail was denied, and he was remanded in custody. He is scheduled to return to court for a bail review on June 16.