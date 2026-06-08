86-year-old woman falls to death while cleaning window in Discovery Bay

An 86-year-old woman died after falling from height while cleaning a window at a residential building in Discovery Bay on Monday morning (Jun 8).

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Police said they received a report at about 10am that a woman was found lying unconscious outside a block at Greenvale Village, 17 Discovery Bay Road.

Rescue personnel arrived at the scene and certified her dead.

Preliminary investigations suggest the woman had been cleaning windows inside her flat when she lost her balance and fell.

No suicide note was found, police said. The cause of death will be confirmed following a post-mortem examination.

Police are treating the case as an accident.