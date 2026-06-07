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NEWS

Former HKTDC chairs gather for Next 60 Forum with no effort spared: Frederick Ma

NEWS
20 hours ago
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A rare reunion is planned to celebrate the HKTDC's 60th anniversary, but getting confirmation from former chairmen required significant effort, as chairman Federick Ma Si-hang revealed.

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The high-profile lineup is a highlight of the Next 60 Forum on June 16, where former chairs Baroness Lydia Dunn, Victor Fung Kwok-king, Peter Woo Kwong-ching, Jack So Chak-kwong, and Vincent Lo Hong-sui will gather to explore the development ahead.

Speaking on a radio program on Sunday, Ma shared behind-the-scenes details of the forum's preparation, particularly his personal effort to secure Dunn's participation from the United Kingdom. Ma revealed he had never met Dunn before joining the HKTDC, whom he found warm and approachable after a personal visit to the UK last June.

Citing Dunn's deep affection for Hong Kong and the Council, Ma said he was told that being HKTDC chairman was Dunn's most fulfilling experience.

Although Dunn was tempted when Ma invited her to return to Hong Kong for the forum during another UK visit last November, her husband, former attorney-general Michael David Thomas, who is in his 90s, had made long-distance travel difficult, leading her to participate via video instead.

Frederick Ma (second left) and Baroness Lydia Dunn (second right)
Frederick Ma (second left) and Baroness Lydia Dunn (second right)

The hardest invitation, however, went to Peter Woo, known for his love of travel and rarely being in Hong Kong, said Ma.

"I took some time to convince him," Ma laughed, adding that he had to persuade Woo repeatedly to set aside time for the forum.

Notably, the effort to convince Woo carried personal weight as he was Ma's direct supervisor at Chase Manhattan Bank back in 1974.

Peter Woo Kwong-ching (File Photo)
Peter Woo Kwong-ching (File Photo)

During the interview, Ma also recalled a painful chapter in 1976 when he was transferred to New York, where he was criticized daily by his Korean boss. With no instant communication in those days, he was overwhelmed and isolated, with no one to talk to. He cried for the first time in his life — a moment he described as leaving a deep mark on his life.

Despite the setback, Ma refused an executive's advice to return to Asia, determined to prove himself, working extra hours with only Coke, sandwiches, and apples by his side.

After a year of hard work, he told his boss he had given his best and would quit if he was still unsatisfied. Only then did the boss reveal that the harsh treatment had been a form of mentorship, and he was soon promoted for his dedication.

"I felt like I had climbed a mountain," Ma said, noting the experience taught him never to give up easily.

Ma also shared his personal "seven rules for life" in the interview, with health topping the list.  He said family comes second for motivation, followed by career, which offers satisfaction for life.

The remaining rules include spiritual wealth, friends, hobbies, and religious faith — which brings peace and joy, allowing him to hand any trouble over to the Lord.

Next 60 ForumHKTDCFrederick Ma

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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