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HK professional services ready to help mainland AI firms go global, says HKTDC chairman

NEWS
1 hour ago
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(File photo)
(File photo)

Hong Kong's top-tier professional services stand ready to safeguard and assist mainland artificial intelligence (AI) enterprises in their overseas expansion, said Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) chairman Frederick Ma Si-hang.

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Speaking at the inaugural Hong Kong Embodied AI Industry Summit, Ma highlighted that the city can leverage its advantages to help AI become a new growth driver for the nation's foreign trade.

As a core member of the Go Global Task Force, the HKTDC launched the GoGlobal Connect initiative last month to maximize its platform and assist mainland enterprises and brands in expanding overseas steadily.

The country is now home to over 6,000 AI enterprises with growing industrial competitiveness, Ma noted, adding that the HKTDC is actively aligning with the 15th Five-Year Plan to consolidate Hong Kong's role as the preferred platform for businesses going global.

He pointed out that the HKTDC's international exhibitions and conferences have consistently served as highly effective platforms for mainland enterprises.

For instance, the InnoEX and the Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Spring Edition) held last month attracted a massive turnout of mainland tech firms.

Exhibitors showcasing their cutting-edge achievements included prominent robotics companies such as Unitree Robotics, UBTECH, and EngineAI.

HKTDCAIGoGlobal

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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