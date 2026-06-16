HKTDC celebrates 60th anniversary, reaffirming HK's role as a global superconnector

The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) celebrated its 60th anniversary on Tuesday, gathering over 1,000 guests from the political and business sectors — including several former chairmen — to witness the milestone.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The commemorative activities featured key events, "Next 60 Forum," where HKTDC chairman Frederick Ma Si-hang invited his predecessors, including Victor Fung Kwok-King, Peter Woo Kwong-ching, Jack So Chak-kwong, and Vincent Lo Hong-sui, to serve as guest speakers.

At the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, former chair Baroness Dunn kicked off the forum, which centered on the theme "Retrospect and Prospect," with a pre-recorded address.

Ma and his former chairmen reviewed the HKTDC's development and looked ahead to future opportunities. They recalled Hong Kong's economic transformation from a manufacturing base into an international financial and trading hub, and explored how the city can continue to play its role as a "superconnector" and "super value-adder" in an evolving global landscape.

"This forum brings together an accumulated 480 years of experience and wisdom of several former chairmen,” Ma said. "The HKTDC will continue to assist enterprises going global, deepen international exchange, strengthen industry connections, and facilitate substantive cooperation."

The 60th Anniversary Cocktail Reception — another key commemorative event held in the evening of the same day — was attended by Secretary for Justice Paul Lam Ting-kwok, deputy commissioner of the Commissioner's Office of China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in HKSAR Li Yongsheng, director-general of the Economic Affairs Department of the China’s Liaison Office in HKSAR Xu Weigang, and other guests.

The HKTDC pledged to seize opportunities arising from the country's upcoming 15th Five-Year Plan, support the government's initiatives, and assist mainland enterprises in expanding overseas.

It will also provide more comprehensive support tailored to the evolving needs of five major industry clusters, including finance and professional services, global network and supply chain, technology and digital innovation, wellness and creative industries, as well as consumer goods and lifestyle.