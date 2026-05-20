HK's unique position will only grow stronger, more secure over time, Frederick Ma says

Hong Kong's unique position as a financial and regional hub will only grow stronger and more secure over time, and will by no means be undermined by geopolitics, said Frederick Ma Si-hang, chairman of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council.

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While geopolitical tensions persist, the broader international trend remains favorable for China, as evidenced by consecutive visits from European and ASEAN leaders to the country, Ma said in an event yesterday.

As the Chinese market thrives, foreign enterprises still largely prefer Hong Kong for their regional headquarters as Hong Kong aligns closely with international business models, ensures the free flow of information, and boasts a mature, comprehensive ecosystem across banking, capital markets, accounting, and legal services, he said.

The HKTDC is aggressively diversifying its market focus into emerging regions like Central Asia, Ma noted.

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu is set to lead a 60-plus delegation—half from the mainland and half from the city—to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to unlock new opportunities in early June. Ma will also join the trip.

He emphasized that helping mainland firms go global via government delegations is a win-win for Hong Kong.

The city is the top choice for both mainland companies expanding overseas and foreign firms entering Greater China, he said, adding that with this two-way traffic, the territory will keep thriving as a super-connector.