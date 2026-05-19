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HK eyes Central Asia market to lift gold trading hub bid

NEWS
57 mins ago
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With Hong Kong eyeing deeper business ties with Central Asia, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) stated that the region's potential could help propel the city into a global gold trading hub.

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The statement comes as Hong Kong steps up exchanges with the region, including mutual official visits with Uzbekistan and a recent call by InvestHK Director-General Alpha Lau Hai-suen to tap markets in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. 

A recent HKTDC study noted Central Asia's rising profile is drawing global investor attention, where Hong Kong is well-positioned to capture opportunities with its unique strengths. 

HKTDC Director of Research Bruce Pang revealed an asymmetric trade structure with Central Asia, with Hong Kong's exports reaching US$300 billion last year and its imports at US$10.3 million. 

While Hong Kong’s electronics are competitive in the region, Pang highlighted the underutilized cargo space, with outbound logistics often returning empty. 

Citing Central Asia’s high-quality agricultural products, non-ferrous metals, and gold have yet to enter global markets via Hong Kong at scale, Pang called it a major opportunity.

He suggested pairing the vast gold resources in Central Asia with Hong Kong’s gold training ecosystem to boost the city’s position as a global gold trading hub, describing it a win-win scenario for both regions. 

Considering Central Asia is undergoing large-scale economic restructuring, Pang noted Hong Kong is well-positioned to offer a full range of financial services to meet its need for long-term capital. 

Meanwhile, Pang added the rising mainland Chinese investment in the region has also driven strong demand for professional services, which Hong Kong can fill as an intermediary.

As Central Asian nations integrate into global logistics networks, Pang believes Hong Kong ‘s traditional edge in international logistics can play a key role with its growing demand for modern warehousing and supply chain upgrades.

Additionally, he noted Hong Kong can also help Central Asian firms to unlock new Europe and Asia markets through expanding manufacturing exports, upgrading factories, and boosting capacity.

HKTDC Principal Economist Alice Tsang added that Central Asia is in the midst of economic reform, advising Hong Kong investors to watch for frequently changing local regulations and a more complex tax system. 

She suggested that advisory or tax firms lead the way, helping other businesses navigate local tax policies and commercial laws before expanding more broadly.

Central AsiaHKTDC

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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