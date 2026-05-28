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FINANCE

Hong Kong's export performance likely to maintain growth momentum for rest of 2026: HKTDC

FINANCE
59 mins ago
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A drone view shows containers at the terminals at the port in Kwai Chung in Hong Kong, China, April 3, 2025. REUTERS
A drone view shows containers at the terminals at the port in Kwai Chung in Hong Kong, China, April 3, 2025. REUTERS

Hong Kong’s export performance is likely to maintain solid growth momentum for the rest of the year, supported by the ongoing AI-driven technology upcycle, said the Hong Kong Trade Development Council.

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The city’s outbound shipment grew by 42.9 percent in April, surpassing economists’ projections for the month. 

The figure, in line with HKTDC’s earlier assessment, underscores the resilience of external demand, despite ongoing geopolitical uncertainties, said Bruce Pang Ming, director of research at the HKTDC.

The surge has been driven primarily by the global AI-led application upcycle and strong demand for Information and Communications Technology equipment, reinforced by supply chain reconfiguration in Asia and, to some extent, higher unit prices amid rising costs, Pang said.

As a key re-export hub for electronic components and intermediate goods, Hong Kong is well-positioned to benefit from the upcycle, he said.

At the same time, elevated oil prices amid ongoing geopolitical tensions, together with rising semiconductor costs, have contributed to higher trade values of related products, thereby supporting export growth in value terms, Pang noted.

While this largely reflects price effects rather than volume expansion, it is likely to continue underpinning headline trade figures in the near term, he added.

 

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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