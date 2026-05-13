International Healthcare Week spurs over 1,000 industry collaborations and connections

Hong Kong has reinforced its position as a global healthcare hub with the successful conclusion of the sixth Asia Summit on Global Health (ASGH) and the 17th Hong Kong International Medical and Healthcare Fair.

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As one of the two flagship events of International Healthcare Week, the Summit attracted about 3,000 participants from 43 countries and regions, with over 400 one-on-one deal-making meetings and the signing of multiple cooperation agreements. Simultaneously, the Medical Fair drew 13,000 buyers from 61 markets.

Co-organized by the government and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the two flagship events facilitated over 1,000 collaborations and connections, underscoring the powerful synergy between medtech innovation, investment, and industry applications.

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu

HKTDC chairman Frederick Ma Si-Hang

The 6th ASGH was held over two days under the theme “Fuelling Healthcare Breakthroughs.” The Summit focused on advancements in public health, frontier healthcare technologies, artificial intelligence, investment, and the growing silver health sector.

More than 90 international healthcare officials, scientific leaders—including Nobel laureates—investors, and corporate executives gathered to share insights and chart new pathways for global healthcare innovation.

Over 400 business and investment matching meetings took place during the summit, attracting investors and healthcare enterprises from Europe, the US, Asia, and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

The Summit also featured ASGH Business Hub and InnoHealth Showcase, which highlighted 180 healthcare innovation firms from 12 countries and regions, presenting cutting-edge solutions in biotechnology, digital health, and medical technology.

As for the Medical Fair, it adopted the theme Innovations Boosting Smart Health Experience and focused on MedTech, GeronTech, and Preventive Healthcare. The number of exhibitors featuring smart aging products and green solutions doubled this year, with many showcasing innovative solutions integrating AI and robotics to meet evolving market demands.

The Fair brought together 300 exhibitors from 10 countries and regions, including Hong Kong, Mainland China, Macao, Taiwan, Australia, Canada, Korea, New Zealand, the United States, and Vietnam. Seven major exhibition zones showcased the latest in medical technologies and innovation, while pavilions from leading universities and science parks highlighted collaborative efforts across government, industry, academia, and research sectors.