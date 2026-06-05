Night Recap - June 5, 2026

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HKFA appoints Roberto Losada as head coach and prepares to host FIFA ASEAN Cup

The Football Association of Hong Kong, China (HKFA) announced on Friday that interim manager Roberto Losada has been permanently appointed as the head coach of the men's national football team.

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Hong Kong and Uzbekistan forge dual tech alliances to boost global market expansion

Two leading technology hubs in Hong Kong have signed strategic agreements with Uzbekistan’s premier IT park to accelerate the global expansion of tech enterprises and foster international innovation.

Hong Kong swelters through hottest 'Mangzhong' on record as HKO warns of hail and nine-day downpour

Hong Kong experienced its hottest day of the year so far on Friday, breaking historical temperature records for the traditional "Mangzhong" solar term. However, the extreme heat is rapidly giving way to severe weather, with the Hong Kong Observatory (HKO) warning of potential hail, squally thunderstorms, and a continuous nine-day stretch of rain expected to drench the city starting this weekend.

Hong Kong student rescued from multinational 'virtual kidnapping' plot in Thailand

A Hong Kong schoolgirl who was psychologically manipulated by scammers into faking her own abduction has been safely rescued in Thailand after her father noticed discrepancies in the ransom photos and alerted the authorities.

Two injured after 'Guangdong Southbound' car collides with tour bus near Disney Hollywood Hotel

An accident involving a private car from mainland China and a tour bus outside the Disney's Hollywood Hotel on Lantau Island left one driver injured this morning, marking the second notable collision linked to the "Southbound Travel for Guangdong Vehicles" scheme since its launch.

Business Today

Hong Kong can help Swedish, European firms expand into China: Chan

Hong Kong can help Swedish and European enterprises expand into the Chinese market that is expanding and increasingly sophisticated, said Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po.

China and Hong Kong users unable to access SpaceX website, IPO documents

SpaceX's website and IPO marketing documents were not accessible on Friday in Hong Kong and mainland China, a Reuters review showed, a step that threatens to curb participation by investors there in a listing expected to be the world's largest.

HK’s de facto c bank establishes tokenized bond expert group to drive adoption

Hong Kong’s de facto central bank has convened a tokenized bond expert group, bringing together industry representatives with relevant experience and interest in the city’s tokenized bond market development, to drive further adoption and scalability of tokenized bonds.

Nvidia CEO says robotics is South Korea's next big sector, points to 'some suprises'

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang on Friday said robotics will be South Korea's next major sector, as he arrived for his second visit in seven months, underscoring deepening ties with local firms in not only chips but also robotics and AI factories.

Yen teeters near 160 level after fresh warning; dollar buoyed by Gulf tension

The Japanese yen tested the 160 barrier on Friday, drawing sharp pushback from officials, while the US dollar was on track for a weekly gain as tensions in the Middle East fuelled safe-haven flows.

World/China

China's Xi to visit North Korea as Beijing seeks deeper Pyongyang ties

Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit North Korea from June 8 to 9, state news agency Xinhua said on Friday, his first trip in nearly seven years as Beijing looks to reassert ties with Pyongyang.

Australia seizes 100,000 cockroaches in bug-breeder bust

Wildlife officers have busted an illegal cockroach-breeding operation in rural Australia, seizing a skin-crawling haul worth more than $100,000 on the black market for exotic bugs.

Trump's latest tariff salvo no fix for global issue of forced labor

President Donald Trump's threat to slap new tariffs on trade partners the U.S. accuses of failing to crack down on forced labour will do little to fight modern slavery — and could even make things worse, experts, business groups and some human rights groups say.

China bets on AI to promote President Xi Jinping's thinking

Xinhuanet, owned by China's official Xinhua news agency, plans to invest over 1.1 billion yuan ($162.38 million) on an "authoritative" AI agent to help promote President Xi Jinping's thinking, Shanghai Stock Exchange filings showed.

Japan prosecutors office to hold internal probe after rape allegation

The Japanese prosecutors office will launch an investigation into harassment within the organisation, the justice minister said Friday, in light of a rape allegation involving a former regional chief.