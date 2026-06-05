Motorcyclist injured in Kwai Chung as leaking garbage truck sparks multiple road accidents

A motorcyclist was injured and several vehicles lost control along Ferry Street in Yau Ma Tei on Friday after a passing refuse truck spilt a trail of greasy kitchen waste onto the road, creating a hazardous slip hazard.

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The incident occurred shortly after midday on Friday when a motorcycle travelling along Ferry Street reached the junction of Shantung Street.

The two-wheeler reportedly lost traction on a thick layer of food waste left on the tarmac, causing the vehicle to slide and roll over.

The rider sustained bleeding injuries to his knee but remained conscious. Emergency services were called to the scene, and police officers quickly applied sawdust over the greasy patch to restore traction and prevent further accidents.

According to preliminary findings, a garbage truck had driven through the intersection shortly before the crash, leaking kitchen waste and wastewater directly onto the busy traffic lanes.

Witnesses and local drivers reported that the slick road conditions had already caused several other vehicles to skid and lose control at the junction earlier in the afternoon.

Fortunately, despite the multiple close calls and the injured motorcyclist, the hazardous spill did not lead to any major or life-threatening collisions before authorities managed to secure the site.