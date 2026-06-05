Worker fights for life after falling signboard knocks him unconscious in Sai Wan Ho

A construction worker is in critical condition after being struck on the head by a falling restaurant signboard in Sai Wan Ho on Friday afternoon.

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The incident took place at around 12.14pm today directly outside a restaurant located at Lei King Wan, 45 Tai Hong Street.

The victim, a male worker estimated to be in his 40s, was working in the area when the heavy signboard unexpectedly broke loose and fell from above, striking him directly on the head.

The force of the impact knocked the man straight to the ground, causing him to lose consciousness immediately.

Witnesses at the scene raised the alarm, prompting an emergency response. Paramedics rushed to the location and provided on-site stabilization before rushing the unconscious worker to the hospital for emergency treatment.

Police officers cordoned off the area under the building to look for structural debris, and an investigation is currently underway to determine the exact cause of the structural failure.