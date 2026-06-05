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NEWS

Driver critical after head-on crash with dump truck in Tuen Mun

NEWS
58 mins ago

by

Wing Lau

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A private car driver was critically injured after his vehicle collided head-on with a dump truck on Lung Mun Road in Tuen Mun on Friday evening.

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The accident happened at around 5.52pm when the car was travelling towards Lung Kwu Tan. 

Upon reaching an area near a power station, it reportedly collided head-on with a dump truck.

The car sustained severe front-end damage and the driver was trapped inside the wreckage. Firefighters rescued him before he was rushed to hospital unconscious.

The dump truck also sustained damage in the crash.

Police are investigating the cause of the accident.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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