HKFA appoints Roberto Losada as head coach and prepares to host FIFA ASEAN Cup

The Football Association of Hong Kong, China (HKFA) announced on Friday that interim manager Roberto Losada has been permanently appointed as the head coach of the men's national football team.

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Alongside the coaching appointment, the association revealed that the city has been selected to host the Division 2 matches of the inaugural FIFA ASEAN Cup this autumn.

Focusing on youth and local talent

During the press conference, HKFA Chairman Eric Fok Kai-shan explained that the decision to officially promote Losada, affectionately known as Chino, was based on the team's current rebuilding phase and a renewed emphasis on youth development.

Fok outlined several reasons for the selection, noting that Losada possesses a deep understanding of the local football ecosystem, offers stability for long-term growth, and brings diverse experience to the role.

When asked if choosing a locally familiar coach was a reaction to past failures, Fok clarified that it was instead a natural progression of experience and that Losada is simply the most suitable candidate for the team's current stage.

Addressing concerns over Losada's track record as interim coach, where his only tournament victory was the exhibition Lunar New Year Cup, HKFA General Secretary Charles Cheung defended the new head coach.

Cheung emphasized that coaching capabilities cannot be judged solely on past results, especially since Losada frequently had to work with incomplete squads during his temporary tenure.

A gradual rebuilding process

Looking ahead, Losada outlined his vision to forge a highly competitive squad for future World Cup qualifiers, though he acknowledged that the transformation would require patience.

He pointed out that the team is unlikely to see many new naturalized players over the next few years, meaning the focus must shift heavily toward empowering local talent.

The new coach plans to gradually introduce younger players into the roster to replace aging veterans, ensuring a steady and sustainable transition rather than a sudden overhaul.

Losada added that his primary goals during the upcoming international match windows are to improve the team's global ranking while maximizing on-field opportunities for younger athletes.

In response to public skepticism regarding his appointment, Losada expressed respect for his critics' opinions but stressed that his main priority is to build trust with his squad and elevate the team's overall performance.

Hong Kong to host historic international tournament

In addition to the coaching announcement, the HKFA partnered with Theodore Giannikos, FIFA's Director of Strategic Projects Partnerships & Media, to confirm that Hong Kong will host the Division 2 segment of the FIFA ASEAN Cup between September and October.

The newly formed tournament, established in collaboration with the ASEAN Football Federation, will feature a total of fourteen teams split across two tiers, with Jakarta hosting the Division 1 matches.

The Division 2 tournament in Hong Kong will involve six teams, including the host city, competing in a single round-robin group format.

The top teams will advance to the championship finals, while the runners-up will compete in a third-place playoff.

Giannikos noted that specific details regarding participating teams, confirmed venues, and prize money would be announced after the World Cup stages.

Fok highlighted the significance of hosting the event during a designated FIFA international window, which allows participating nations to field their strongest possible squads.

He believes the high-level competition will provide crucial experience for Hong Kong's young players against diverse tactical styles, stimulate the local football culture, and reinforce the city's reputation as a major international sports hub.

Regarding potential venues, Cheung revealed that the association is actively negotiating to host this historic tournament at the highly anticipated Kai Tak Sports Park.