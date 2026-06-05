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NEWS

Hong Kong and Uzbekistan forge dual tech alliances to boost global market expansion

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Two leading technology hubs in Hong Kong have signed strategic agreements with Uzbekistan’s premier IT park to accelerate the global expansion of tech enterprises and foster international innovation.

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The dual partnerships aim to create seamless cross-border market access for startups and investors from both regions while driving the commercialization of new technologies.

Cyberport partnership focuses on ecosystem integration

The first memorandum of understanding was established between Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company Limited and IT Park Uzbekistan.

This agreement is heavily focused on supporting the international expansion of technology companies by granting them vital market access and shared ecosystem resources.

The partnership is designed to facilitate robust business connections among startups, investors, and industry partners.

By co-organizing joint programs, events, and knowledge-sharing initiatives, both parties expect to drive continuous innovation and business growth within a strengthened, globally connected network.

A strategic gateway to mainland China and Central Asia

A second parallel agreement was signed between the Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation and Technology Park Limited and IT Park Uzbekistan.

This collaboration explicitly recognizes Hong Kong's commitment to developing innovation and technology as a new pillar of economic growth.

Under this pact, the Hong Kong-Shenzhen facility will act as a strategic springboard for Uzbekistan-based tech ventures aiming to expand their footprint into Hong Kong, the Chinese mainland, and broader Asian markets.

Conversely, technology firms from the Hong Kong park will receive comprehensive support to establish operations in Uzbekistan, gaining access to local entrepreneurship programs, office space, and essential business operational support.

Comprehensive support for emerging tech ventures

Both agreements emphasize the importance of mutual soft-landing support, ensuring that technology companies entering these new markets receive extensive business facilitation and integration services.

The organizations plan to co-create various engagement initiatives to accelerate growth, such as joint mentorship networks, technology showcases, and targeted investment matching opportunities.

Ultimately, these bilateral agreements are expected to increase cross-border deal flows, enhance technological exchange, and significantly boost the attractiveness of both ecosystems to international investors and corporate partners.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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