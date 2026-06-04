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Two swimmers in coma after separate near-drowning incidents in Sai Kung beaches

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Two swimmers were rushed to the hospital in a coma following separate near-drowning incidents at two beaches in Sai Kung on Thursday afternoon.

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At about 1pm, a man in his 60s was found floating in the water off Hap Mun Bay Beach. He was unconscious when pulled from the sea by on-site personnel.

Police initially took the man to a marine police base before he was transferred to the hospital by ambulance.

Around the same time, another male swimmer was suspected of drowning at Clear Water Bay Second Beach.

Lifeguards rescued the man and brought him ashore. He was given first aid at the scene before being sent to the hospital unconscious.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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