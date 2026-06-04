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Hong Kong school denies exam leak allegations after teacher's social media post sparked backlash

NEWS
1 hour ago
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An investigation has been launched after screenshots of a Hong Kong secondary school teacher’s private social media post allegedly showing a history test paper were leaked online, prompting accusations of exam leakage and triggering a heated debate among netizens over workplace betrayal.

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School clarifies image was not exam paper

In response to inquiries, Cotton Spinners Association Secondary School clarified that the document visible in the leaked image was not an official examination paper.

Vice Principal Tsui Man-chiu stated that the school maintains a strict stance on academic integrity and handled the matter with great urgency as soon as it came to light.

To prevent future misunderstandings, the school has refined its paper preparation and administrative management workflows and reminded all staff members to strictly adhere to internal guidelines.

Tsui added that appropriate follow-up actions would be taken regarding the teacher involved, expressing hope that both staff and students could grow together in a nurturing environment with positive values.

Education Bureau demands detailed investigation report

The Education Bureau expressed deep concern over the incident and immediately contacted the school upon learning of the social media post.

According to the government body, the school is currently investigating the matter and is expected to submit a comprehensive report as soon as possible.

The bureau has reminded the school administration of its duty to ensure that all internal assessments are conducted under strict principles of fairness and justice while maintaining open communication with parents and students.

Authorities warned that strict action would be taken against any staff members found guilty of misconduct or professional indiscipline once the final investigation findings are reviewed.

Netizens rally behind teacher and criticize whistleblower

The leak, which originally appeared on the social media platform Threads and featured screenshots of the teacher’s private Instagram Story, has divided public opinion.

Many online observers rallied in defense of the educator, noting that the timestamp on the post showed they were still working late into the night.

Netizens expressed sympathy for the teacher’s heavy workload, pointing out that sharing a glimpse of one's late-night preparation on a private account should not be treated as a malicious leak.

Meanwhile, significant criticism was directed at the anonymous poster. Many online commentators questioned the whistleblower's motives, suggesting the leak was a personal vendetta or an act of professional sabotage by a colleague or a student who had abused the teacher's trust.

Others pointed out that the document in the screenshot was only labeled as a "question paper" and lacked any defining marks of a high-stakes final examination, arguing that the public shaming was entirely unjustified.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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