Airport staff honored for extraordinary kindness and lifesaving service in Hong Kong

More than 900 airport employees were recognized for their outstanding commitment to travelers at the Hong Kong International Airport's Customer Service Excellence Programme (CSEP) award presentation ceremony on Thursday, as aviation officials stressed the growing importance of dedicated hospitality following the expansion of the airport's three-runway system.

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Rising flight volumes demand dedicated care

During the ceremony, Steven Yiu Siu-chung, the Executive Director of Airport Operations at the Airport Authority Hong Kong, emphasized that as flight and passenger numbers continue to climb under the newly expanded runway system, maintaining exceptional customer care is more vital than ever.

Yiu praised the airport workforce's positive attitude, noting that staff consistently resolve complex daily operational challenges with a genuine smile and proactive engagement rather than dismissing them.

Restaurant employee pulls all-nighter to save allergic child

The prestigious “Best Customer Service of the Year” in the Individual Excellence Awards was presented to Vivien Kwok of Jardin De Jade, a terminal restaurant employee who went far beyond her duties to save a young traveler.

Upon noticing a young foreign girl suffering from a severe allergic reaction after accidentally consuming peanuts, Kwok immediately rushed the mother and daughter to the passenger service center for emergency assistance.

As they waited for the ambulance, Kwok remained by their side to comfort the distraught mother.

After finishing her shift, she traveled to the hospital to stay with the family until 3am.

She returned to the hospital at 7am the next morning to escort them back to the airport, where she personally managed their flight rebookings, baggage check-ins, and other exit procedures to ensure they could return home safely.

Compassionate support in times of personal tragedy

The Best Customer Service of the Year under Corporate Excellence Award went to Ctrip.com (Hong Kong) Limited and Nan Sha Passenger Port for assisting a traveler in distress.

On Christmas Eve, a traveler surnamed Chan was desperately trying to fly to the Philippines following the sudden death of her brother.

Faced with holiday ticket shortages and confusing travel requirements, two staff members secured a booking and guided the traveler through the mandatory online health declaration system, even using their own personal email addresses to receive and forward her confirmation documents.

Similarly, the Best Customer Service of the Year in the Cross-Company Excellence Awards was awarded to staff members of AAHK, Cathay Pacific Airways and HKT Teleservice.

In early 2025, the team came together to help a bereaved traveler redeem flights using the reward points of a deceased family member so they could fly out for an emergency funeral.

Presenting the award, organizers highlighted how the team's empathetic leadership successfully balanced rigid institutional rules with human compassion, setting an inspiring new standard for customer service.