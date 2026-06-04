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DNA tests confirm parentage of undocumented infant in 'Save Lily' controversy

NEWS
1 hour ago
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DNA tests have established that a Hong Kong couple recently arrested for child neglect are the biological parents of an undocumented baby boy, as authorities continue to investigate the high-profile "Save Lily" case to verify whether the child was actually born in the city before issuing a formal birth certificate.

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Biological link established

The police announced on Tuesday that genetic samples collected from a man surnamed Tsang and his fiancée, surnamed Kwan, were analyzed by the Government Laboratory.

The test results definitively confirmed a biological relationship between the couple and the infant, known as Danny.

The pair was arrested earlier this week on suspicion of ill-treatment or neglect of a child or young person under their care.

The police had successfully obtained the couple's consent to collect the DNA samples a day prior to the results being released.

Following the parents' arrest, the baby boy was transported to a hospital for a comprehensive medical evaluation and subsequently placed in a local care facility.

Law enforcement officials noted that the investigation into the suspected child neglect remains ongoing.

Verification of biirth details

Despite the biological confirmation, the infant remains without official identity documents.

The Immigration Department stated that they are continuing to gather information and evidence through various channels, which includes reviewing the DNA report, to ascertain whether the baby was indeed born in Hong Kong.

Officials emphasized that once all necessary details for birth registration are verified and the case is cleared of any suspicious elements, the department will legally process the child's birth certificate.

The couple reportedly returned to Hong Kong last year, and the mother is said to have given birth to the boy at home earlier this year.

However, they had initially refused to submit DNA samples to the Immigration Department citing privacy concerns, which caused the child to remain undocumented for months.

Diplomatic inquiries over older sibling

The family's situation first captured citywide attention due to the complex circumstances surrounding their older daughter, Lily.

The mother reportedly experienced a home birth in Finland in 2019, though her firstborn daughter passed away after a month. In 2021, she had another home birth, delivering Lily.

The family later relocated to Sweden, where local authorities forcibly intervened and took Lily into state care in 2023, citing serious concerns regarding the child's health.

Regarding the older daughter's current situation, the Immigration Department confirmed it has reached out to the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Hong Kong, the Chinese Embassy in Sweden, and the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in London.

Hong Kong authorities are actively seeking clarity from Swedish officials concerning the girl's local legal status and the specific care arrangements made after she was separated from her parents.

The department indicated it will maintain close contact with diplomatic offices and take appropriate follow-up actions based on the responses received from Swedish authorities.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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