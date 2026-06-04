Hong Kong lawmakers urge transformation of marine resources into economic engines

The Legislative Council passed a non-binding motion on Thursday to promote the development of Hong Kong’s marine economy, with lawmakers, led by Election Committee constituency member Andrew Fan Chun-wah, calling on the government to leverage maritime events, upgrade port regulatory bodies, and establish a long-term strategic blueprint to unlock new growth sectors.

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Harnessing mega-events on the water

During the debate, tourism sector representative Vivian Kong Man-wai highlighted the potential of extending the city's focus on mega-event tourism into its waters.

By combining water sports, yacht tourism, cruise hub operations, traditional fishing culture, and coastal resorts, Kong suggested that the government could turn natural marine resources into sustainable economic advantages.

She noted that Victoria Harbour, with its world-famous skyline, serves as an ideal backdrop for prestigious, globally broadcast maritime spectacles.

As a key upcoming example, Kong pointed to the SailGP scheduled to debut in Hong Kong next January, which is expected to attract high-spending international visitors.

Elevating maritime governance and regional integration

To better capitalize on Hong Kong’s unique positioning under the "one country, two systems" framework, Sunny Tan of the Business and Professionals Alliance for Hong Kong suggested restructuring key maritime institutions.

Tan proposed upgrading the Hong Kong Maritime and Port Development Board from an advisory body to an executive and coordinating authority.

This change would allow the agency to serve as a direct liaison with other cities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, facilitating the alignment of legal, tax, and industry standards.

Tan emphasized that such integration would help establish Hong Kong as the preferred jurisdiction for international contract arbitration among mainland shipping companies.

Additionally, he advocated utilizing the city's logistics network and cold-chain capabilities to enhance the transit and distribution of deep-sea fisheries.

Call for a comprehensive marine blueprint

Fan, who sponsored the motion, expressed hope that the debate would prompt the government to actively gather diverse community feedback and formulate a comprehensive, forward-looking marine economy roadmap.

Fan emphasized that a strategic blueprint is essential to unleashing the city's unique maritime potential, urging fellow lawmakers and the administration to decisively support the holistic development of Hong Kong's marine economy to create a vital new driver for long-term societal growth.

Advancing ecological conservation and cross-border collaboration

In response, Under Secretary for Environment and Ecology Diane Wong Shuk-hsien outlined ongoing efforts to protect marine ecosystems and maintain water quality.

Wong stated that the government remains actively engaged in collaborative initiatives with mainland and international partners, including joint marine pollution baseline surveys.

She highlighted the recognition of Mirs Bay as an exemplary ecological site by mainland environmental authorities as a prime example of successful regional cooperation.

Furthermore, Wong noted that Hong Kong continues to share its expertise in water quality management, sewage monitoring, and beach safety with Belt and Road nations, pledging that authorities will sustain their commitment to marine conservation and sustainable fisheries.