AI agents double-edged sword for cybersecurity, says Commissioner of Critical Infrastructure at tech conference

Commissioner of Critical Infrastructure Francis Chan Wing-on of the Security Bureau warned that the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) agents could significantly increase cyber risks, and called on businesses to strengthen their cybersecurity frameworks in response to the evolving threat landscape.

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Speaking at the AI+ Power 2026 Expo & Conference in Wan Chai, Chan explained that AI agents are now capable of planning, executing, and scaling complex tasks. He highlighted their potential to speed up cyber threat detection and automate vulnerability assessments, which helps reduce the burden on frontline security teams.

However, Chan cautioned that cybercriminals are also leveraging AI technology to conduct large-scale automated attacks, raising new concerns for organizations.

The Commissioner emphasized the importance of implementing end-to-end cybersecurity management, recommending that vulnerabilities be addressed from the design stage and that organizations maintain round-the-clock safeguards across all operations.

He urged companies to incorporate the Protection of Critical Infrastructures (Computer Systems) Ordinance into daily governance and long-term strategies, while taking responsibility for internal security management and continuing to invest in system upgrades and staff training.

The two-day AI+ Power 2026 Expo & Conference brings together nearly 100 service and product providers to showcase the latest AI solutions for smart offices, enterprise automation, and AI-powered collaboration systems.

Organizers expect to welcome more than 10,000 visitors at the expo, which also features a new "AI Smart Living Experience Zone" highlighting applications that combine AI and robotics for environmental management and medical rehabilitation.

Around 150 industry representatives from finance, entertainment and other sectors will be participating in 80 panel sessions on enterprise AI adoption. The conference also offers hands-on workshops aimed at helping non-technical decision-makers integrate AI into their daily operations.