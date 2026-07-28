Two Yuen Long village houses burgled within half an hour, losses top $750,000

Two village houses in Yuen Long were burgled within half an hour on Monday night (Jul 27), with losses estimated at more than HK$750,000.

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Police received a report at around 9.34pm from a 46-year-old man living in Tin Liu Tsuen on Kung Um Road, who said his village house had been burgled.

Officers found that two watches worth about HK$130,000 and around HK$3,000 in cash were missing. The case was classified as burglary and is being investigated by the Yuen Long District Crime Investigation Team.

At around 9.50pm, police received another report from a 51-year-old man who said his village house in Ko Po Tsuen near Kam Tin Road, Pat Heung, had been ransacked.

Police found that five watches, jewelry worth about HK$600,000 and around HK$20,000 in cash had been stolen.

Both cases were classified as burglary and are being investigated by the Yuen Long District Crime Investigation Team.

No arrests have been made.