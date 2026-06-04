Driver escapes unharmed from burning car on West Kowloon Highway

A female driver narrowly escaped injury after her car suddenly caught fire on the West Kowloon Highway this morning, triggering temporary road closures and traffic disruptions.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The incident happened at 10.23am when the vehicle was traveling toward Tsim Sha Tsui. Flames erupted from the front of the car near the Hong Kong Red Cross headquarters.

Fortunately, the driver managed to pull over and escape just moments before the fire fully engulfed the vehicle. Online videos captured the thick black smoke billowing into the air.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control. The cause is under investigation.

The Transport Department said all lanes toward the Western Harbour Crossing near the West Kowloon Government Offices were closed following the incident. In addition, partial lane closures toward Kwai Chung resulted in heavy congestion and limited traffic flow throughout the area.