Firefighters rescue two workers left dangling on 28th floor gondola in Tsing Yi

Firefighters successfully rescued two maintenance workers on Thursday afternoon after a suspected mechanical failure left their gondola dangling high above the ground on the twenty-eighth floor of a residential building in Tsing Yi.

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The scare occurred shortly before 2pm at Wah Fung House in Ching Wah Court.

The two male workers were riding the suspended platform to perform maintenance on the building's exterior wall when the machinery suddenly malfunctioned, leaving them stranded and unable to return to safety.

According to sources at the scene, the gondola was trapped directly outside an open lightwell on the twenty-eighth floor.

The construction contractor initially suspected a power failure and attempted to troubleshoot the electrical systems but called the police for help after those efforts proved unsuccessful.

Firefighters dispatched to the scene launched a rope rescue operation, rappelling down to reach the stranded men.

Both workers were safely brought back inside the building and were reported to be entirely uninjured.