Police record over 80 investment scams in a week, victims lose $90m

Police have recorded more than 80 investment scams over the past week, with total losses exceeding HK$90 million.



A recent post on their CyberDefender Facebook page stated that the victims included a woman who was targeted on a dating app by a fraudster posing as an expert in Hong Kong stock investments.



The scammer successfully induced the victim to open an account on a fraudulent investment website. She then transferred more than HK$2 million across more than 40 transactions to multiple bank accounts within a single month.



The scam came to light when the victim attempted to sell her shares, only to find her funds frozen. Fake customer service representatives then demanded additional payments under the guise of processing fees.



Unaware of the fraud, the victim borrowed an additional HK$200,000 from banks and friends to make further transfers.



She ultimately realized she had been deceived a week later when she lost all contact with the scammers.

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