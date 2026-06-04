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Man arrested for animal cruelty after allegedly plucking dove in Yuen Long

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A 56-year-old man was arrested in Yuen Long on suspicion of animal cruelty after he allegedly caught a dove on the street and plucked its feathers.

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The incident occurred at around 6.16pm on Wednesday near Yuen Long Jockey Club Town Square on Yau San Street.

Police were called after a passer-by reportedly saw the man, surnamed Lai, sitting on a bench before suddenly grabbing a dove and pulling out its feathers. He then allegedly threw the bird into nearby bushes.

Officers arrived at the scene and found feathers and bloodstains on the ground, while Lai’s hands were also seen with feathers on them. The bird was not found.

Lai was arrested on suspicion of cruelty to animals. The case has been handed over to the Yuen Long District investigators for follow-up.

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A member of the public who filmed police investigating at the scene said a pile of feathers was found on the ground. During the investigation, Lai allegedly shouted at the person filming: “Let’s fight one-on-one.”

Under the Wild Animals Protection Ordinance, all wild birds in Hong Kong are protected by law. Offenders face a maximum fine of HK$100,000 and one year in prison. Possessing or using hunting appliances without permission is also illegal and carries a maximum penalty of HK$200,000 and three years in prison.
 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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