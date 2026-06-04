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NEWS

Wedding anniversary celebration sparks early morning fire in Mid-Levels flat

NEWS
23 mins ago
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A wedding anniversary celebration at a luxury residential building in Mid-Levels went awry early Thursday morning, sparking a fire that was quickly extinguished by emergency services.

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Police received multiple emergency calls at approximately 5.45am this morning, reporting that thick, dark smoke was billowing from a residential unit at Garden Terrace, located at 8A Old Peak Road in Mid-Levels.

Firefighters rushed to the scene and successfully brought the flames under control. No injuries were reported, and residents of the building did not need to be evacuated.

According to sources, the incident began when a 38-year-old female resident, surnamed Lee, was lighting candles on her balcony to celebrate her wedding anniversary.

The flame accidentally ignited nearby clothing, quickly starting the fire. Police have classified the case as non-suspicious.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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